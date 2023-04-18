HAPPENING NOW: 2 ways to help keep Fauntleroy Fall Festival free

Fans of the Fauntleroy Fall Festival, you still have more than two hours to be part of a major fundraiser that helps keep the festival free for all. It’s happening at Endolyne Joe’s (9261 45th SW) and you have two ways to support the festival there right now – until 9 pm you can buy tickets for the gift-basket raffle, and/or you can dine/drink before Joe’s closes at 10 pm, and part of the proceeds will go to the festival.

The gift baskets span a variety of interests, from cooking to gardening to sports and more.