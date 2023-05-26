COUNTDOWN: One week until Destination Delridge 2023

One week from tonight, the Delridge Neighborhoods Development Association throws a party at its headquarters building, Youngstown Cultural Arts Center, the historic Cooper School. This year’s theme is “Connect the Dots” – those dots being art, nature, and neighborhood. DNDA’s reminder explains, “The event will generate proceeds to sustain DNDA’s low-income housing facilities, youth arts and educational programs, and environmental restoration efforts in Southwest Seattle.” It’s happening 6-9 pm Friday, June 2nd, with food and drink by Chef Mulu of Phresh Eats, and entertainment including live music by Blue Wave Band and Benjamin Hunter, live painting by Carolyn Hitt, poetry from Seattle Civic Poet Shin Yu Pai, circus performance from Acrobatic Conundrum, and a dance party with DJ Topspin. You’ll also be able to enjoy games and interactive art. Ready to get your ticket(s)? Go here!