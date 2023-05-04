West Seattle, Washington

COUNTDOWN: 2 days until 2nd West Seattle Art Hop & Shop, with 25 stops to hop between

May 4, 2023 4:48 pm
Art fans, you ready? Saturday brings the second-ever West Seattle Art Hop & Shop, with 25 locations around the peninsula showing and selling work by nearly 100 artists! Many are artists’ studios, not usually open to the public, so this is a rare chance to see behind the scenes. The printable map is here; the clickable online map is here; a 4-minute video preview of all the artists, organized by map stop, is here. Hop to as many stops as you’d like, even all 25 – no admission charge. Art Hop & Shop hours on Saturday (May 6th) will be 10 am to 5 pm.

