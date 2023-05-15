CONGRATULATIONS! State soccer championship for HSA Select girls’ team

Congratulations to an area soccer team that just won a state championship and is headed for regionals. James Craig sent the report and photos:

HSA Select G04/05 are GU19 Division 1 CHAMPIONS of the Washington Youth Soccer Presidents Cup!!

The ladies from HSA Select (team made up of high-school players living in West Seattle/Burien areas) blasted through the State Presidents Cup winning six straight games on the way. Throughout the tournament they scored 16 goals, and only allowed one against. The championship game was on Sunday (May 14), where they soundly defeated the Whatcom Rangers 4-0.

The G04/05s have now qualified for the Far West Regionals in Boise, June 16-20, representing Washington State as the Girls U19 Presidents Cup entry.