Brown water in Arbor Heights

If your tap water looks like this right now …

… it’s hydrant testing again, according to what Garrett – who sent the photo – was told when he called Seattle Public Utilities. As we’ve been reporting recently, a procedural change in hydrant testing has led to more sediment disturbance in the lines than used to be the case. The sediment is mostly rust, and SPU says it’s not toxic, but certainly unpleasant to see, and definitely hold off on laundry until the water runs clear. Always report it to SPU – 206-386-1800.