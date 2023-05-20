BASEBALL: West Seattle High School makes it into state’s final four

(WSB photos by Patrick Sand)

Grueling but ultimately thrilling day for the West Seattle High School baseball team. After winning their first two games in the state 3A tournament – both played today – they’re in the final four. As noted earlier, Matthew Henning pitched a no-hitter in the morning victory over Stadium High School from Tacoma, 4-0, and then Miles Gosztola (#13, below) allowed just one run for the win in the afternoon quarterfinal game vs. Edmonds-Woodway, 3-1.

Hitting stars for the second game were Bobby Trigg (#2, below) and Sabin Tomlinson, both going 2 for 3, plus Caden Fahy, who had 2 RBI while going 1 for 3.

Both of today’s games were at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex, where WSHS plays its home games. For the final rounds of the state tournament, head coach Dylan Mclauchlin and team head to Everett Memorial Stadium, playing Lincoln (also from Seattle Public Schools) at 10 am Friday (May 26th). The other two teams in the semifinals are Lake Washington and O’Dea. If they win Friday, the Wildcats will play for the championship at 4 pm Saturday. (Here’s the full tournament bracket.)