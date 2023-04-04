WATER TAXI: What to know as spring/summer schedule approaches

(File photo)

The West Seattle route of the King County Water Taxi starts its spring/summer schedule later this month. Since it’s been running seven days a week all year, the schedule difference will be the addition of Friday and Saturday night runs, starting April 21st, running through 10:45 pm departures from downtown and 11 pm departures from West Seattle. To get ready for that, the West Seattle Water Taxi will be out of service the previous weekend, April 15-16. Metro – which operates the Water Taxi – says that will be necessary “to conduct training and maintenance.” The spring/summer schedule will continue through October 13th. (As for whether it’ll go to a weekday-only schedule after that – we’re checking.)