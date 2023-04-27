Tilden School celebrates ‘Poem in Your Pocket Day’

As part of National Poetry Month, today was Poem in Your Pocket Day – and West Seattle’s Tilden School (WSB sponsor) celebrated! Just in from Tilden’s Laura Wood:

Tilden celebrated a beloved tradition, Poem in Your Pocket Day, today. Adults and children in all grades celebrated, bringing poems to share with each other. Throughout the day, poems were pulled from pockets and shared in the hall, in classrooms, and on the playground.

We encourage everyone to join us in celebrating poetry. Stuff a poem in your pocket, and share it: today, or any day!