SPORTS: High-school postseason play starts this week

It’s playoff time for two high-school spring sports.

BOYS’ SOCCER: Here’s the Metro League bracket. West Seattle High School (6-4) opens play tomorrow at Ballard, 4:30 pm. Winner of that game will be Chief Sealth International High School (8-5)’s first playoff opponent, Wednesday at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle), time TBD.

BASEBALL: Here’s the Metro League bracket. Chief Sealth (11-8) hosts Ballard at NCSWAC at 7 pm Wednesday, and the winner of that game will face league-leading WSHS (17-1) on Saturday, 4 pm at Steve Cox Memorial Park (1321 SW 102nd, White Center).