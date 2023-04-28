Remembering Jon Jameson, 1966-2023

Family and friends are remembering Jon Jameson and sharing this remembrance with the community:

Jon Jameson, a West Seattle son, passed away on January 8, 2023. Jon was born October 9, 1966 to Helen and Paul Jameson. Jon grew up in Fauntlee hills, not far from the Fauntleroy YMCA and the deep woods around Fauntleroy Creek, where he had many adventures as a youngster. He first attended Fauntleroy Elementary School and later Our Lady of Guadalupe and John F. Kennedy High School (now Kennedy Catholic). Jon played youth sports and was a stellar catcher for Ebberts Aerialist baseball and tackle for West Seattle youth football. He graduated from Kennedy in 1984, earning a Merit Scholarship.

Jon attended Seattle University, ultimately receiving his Bachelor of Arts in Psychology. While attending Seattle U., Jon worked in Loss Prevention at the Sears and Roebucks on 1st and Lander (now Starbucks headquarters), where he made many friends. Jon always knew he wanted to help the less fortunate and started out volunteering at residential shelters and transitional housing for the unhoused community and those with substance abuse and mental-health challenges. He was later hired on by Community Psychiatric Clinic and Catholic Community Services, where he met, fell in love and married his co-worker, Mary McDonough. Jon and Mary welcomed their daughter Emily in 2000. The family moved to Ireland in 2002 to be closer to Mary’s extended family.

Jon continued his work with the homeless in Dublin and later in Sligo. Jon was a voracious reader, and loved politics and current world events. He loved playing guitar, listening to the Rolling Stones, fishing for trout and salmon, and was a wonderful cook. He had many dear and loyal friends who shared in the adventures and hilarious stories of his younger years. Jon put up a courageous, 18-month fight against cancer and died peacefully surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by loving wife Mary, adoring daughter Emily and several half brothers and sisters in other parts of the U.S. He leaves a legacy of kindness and caring for the many people he touched and was able to help during his nearly 30-year career. Jon will be missed greatly by all, leaving us heartbroken without him and yet grateful that he was a part of our lives and giggling when we recall those stories. Godspeed, Jon. You live on in our hearts.