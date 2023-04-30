Memorial service May 10 for Leon C. Ferrari, 1927-2022

Family and friends will gather May 10th in memory of Leon Ferrari. Here’s the remembrance they’re sharing with his community:

Leon Chester Ferrari was born on June 5, 1927, to Chester and Germaine Ferrari in Seattle.

He went to be with our Lord on November 14, 2022. Leon was a gentle spirit who will be remembered for his kindness, quiet demeanor, great sense of humor and generous spirit. He was preceded in passing by his mother and father and sister, Suzanne Mayfield.

Leon grew up in South Seattle and later moved to West Seattle. His heritage was of French / Italian. He was a long-time member of the Sons of Italy Italian Club Fedele Lodge, where he attended regularly and developed many lifelong friends.

Leon served his country in the Korean War from 1950 – 1952, where he obtained the rank of Corporal in the US Navy. He also worked for a short time at Boeing as a riveter and then for the US Post Office for many years.

Leon loved to walk in his West Seattle neighborhood, where he developed many lifelong friends. Leon never married or had children; however, he was close to his family of cousins in West Seattle and Spokane.

We are all better off having known Leon.

A service will be held at Tahoma National Cemetery on Wednesday, May 10th, 2023, at 2:30 pm. 18600 SE 240th Street, Kent, WA 98042-4868.

Donations may be made in lieu of flowers to any of his many charities: Ronald McDonald House Charities of Western Washington; Make-A-Wish Foundation of Washington; American Heart Association NW WA; Northwest Harvest; International Fund for Animal Welfare; or Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center.