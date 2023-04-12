History, music, trivia, politics, more for your West Seattle Wednesday

(WSB photo – tulips in Gatewood)

Here’s the midweek lineup, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

HISTORY HOUR: The Senior Center of West Seattle marks Earth Month in today’s presentation with local author/journalist Madeline Ostrander (featured here last year), 1 pm – details in our calendar listing, including how to RSVP.

FREE INDOOR PLAYSPACE: Toddler Gym is open weekday afternoons at the Salvation Army Center (9050 16th SW), ages 2-6, 3:30-5 pm.

FIX-IT WORKSHOP: Weekly event, 5:30-7:30 pm at West Seattle Tool Library (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center).

TRIVIA x 6: Here’s where to play tonight. First, at 6 pm, Locust Cider (2820 Alki SW) now offers trivia … at 7 pm, you can play trivia at the West Seattle Brewing Mothership (4415 Fauntleroy Way SW); Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) hosts Wednesday-night trivia starting at 8 pm; there’s 7:30 and 8:30 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at The Lodge (4209 SW Alaska); trivia starts at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW); at 8:30 pm, trivia at Talarico’s (4718 California SW).

34TH DISTRICT DEMOCRATS: 6:30 pm online, our area’s largest political organization holds its April meeting, with the agenda including candidate spotlights, the King County Minimum Wage campaign, and Reconnect South Park.

JAZZ DUO: Piano and bass tonight at Otter on the Rocks (4210 SW Admiral Way), 6:30 pm.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE LOCOL: 6:30 pm. 21+. Rotating performer slate. (7902 35th SW)

MUSIC BINGO: Play weekly at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm.

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: You’re the star! 7:30 pm signups @ West Seattle’s longest-running open mic – no cover to watch. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

KARAOKE AT BENBOW ROOM: 9 pm-2 am – info in our calendar listing. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

