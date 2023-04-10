Here’s why the signals changed at Walk-All-Ways and other West Seattle Junction intersections

Thanks for the tips. Readers noticed changes last week in the sequence at California/Alaska (aka Walk-All-Ways) – as Tala, for one, described it, “It used to be walk all ways after the Eastbound traffic signal. Now it’s walk all ways after the North / South traffic signal.” We asked SDOT about the change, and got the reply from spokesperson Ethan Bergerson today:

Last week, we optimized and upgraded traffic signal equipment at several West Seattle intersections. While doing this, we also adjusted walk signal timing to give people more time to cross the street and sometimes made other enhancements for pedestrian safety such as making walk-signals turn on automatically without pressing a button or adding pedestrian-first walk signals which give people a head start before cars get a green light. Here is a list of all the locations where we have made adjustments: California Ave SW & SW Genesee St

California Ave SW & SW Oregon St

California Ave SW & SW Alaska St

42nd Ave SW & SW Oregon St

42nd Ave SW & SW Alaska St

35th Ave SW & SW Edmunds St

News of this work apparently also explains why a few of those intersections had malfunctions last week. If you’re still noticing problems – at any of these, or any other, signalized intersections – you can report to SDOT, 206-684-ROAD during business hours, 206-386-1218 after-hours.