Here’s what’s on the list for your West Seattle Monday

(Sunday sunset at Alki – photo sent by Angela)

Here’s our list for the rest of your Monday, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

BABY STORY TIME: Baby Story Time is back, noon-12:30 pm Mondays at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW).

MONDAY MOVIE: 1 pm at Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon), “Terry’s Greatest Movies You’ve Never Heard Of,” today featuring “The Horseman on the Roof.” Free popcorn! Contact SCWS to register in advance.

CITY COUNCIL BRIEFING MEETING: 2 pm, councilmembers preview the week ahead (here’s today’s agenda) and get another briefing on the ongoing State Legislature session. You can watch online or on cable via Seattle Channel.

FREE INDOOR PLAYSPACE: Free Toddler Gym weekday afternoons at the Salvation Army Center (9050 16th SW), ages 2-6, 3:30-5 pm.

‘BEFORE THE BADGE’: Happening tonight, online:

The final Southwest Precinct Before the Badge Community-Police Dialogue will be taking place on Monday, April 10 from 5:30 – 7:30 via Zoom. The dialogue offers the opportunity for community members to meet with and engage in conversation with new Seattle Police Recruits who are completing the SPD “Before the Badge” training which is a 45-Day Training that newly hired SPD recruits take prior to Law Enforcement Academy Training Program.

The signup link is on this page.

CRAFTING AND CREATIVITY NIGHT: 6-10 pm at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW), info here.

OPEN MIC: You’re welcome at the weekly BedHead Open Mic at West Seattle Church of the Nazarene (4201 SW Juneau), 6:30 pm – info in our calendar listing.

D&D: Open D&D starts at 6:30 pm at Meeples Games (3727 California SW), all welcome, even first-time players. $5.

MEDITATION: Free weekly Zen sitting/meditation event at the chapel at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW), 7 pm-8:30 pm.

PLAY TRIVIA! Three scheduled options on Monday nights for playing trivia – 7 and 8 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at Three 9 Lounge (4505 39th SW); 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7:30 pm at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW)

