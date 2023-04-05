GARAGE SALE DAY: Third day of registration!

After three days of registration for West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2023 – 9 am-3 pm Saturday, May 13 – we’re up to 75 registered sales for the 17th WSCGSD! Sellers promise as wide a variety of stuff as ever – kid stuff, grownup stuff, collectible stuff, bric-a-brac, knickknacks – estate sales, moving sales, even a sale with a food truck. (Selling food, not the truck itself.) Be part of the biggest day of the year in the person-to-person recycling spirit – to register your sale, here’s the link. Registering will bring a confirmation note from us as well as a PayPal receipt; if you don’t get one or both, check your spam folder. Questions/problems, email us at westseattleblog@gmail.com – which is also how to let us know if your organization is planning a site open to multiple small individual sellers, or a post-sale donation dropoff, etc. Thank you!