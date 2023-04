Two readers reported finding these abandoned in parks:

MOTORCYCLE: This report is from Matthew:

Found: 2010 or 2011 red and white Husqvarna motorcycle in Pigeon Point Park on Friday morning about 8:30 am.

If it’s yours, or you think you know the owner, contact us – westseattleblog@gmail.com – and we’ll connect you. Same goes for this:

BICYCLE: Sarah found this bike in Lincoln Park:

Thanks to everyone who has helped reunite people with stolen/lost items, big and small!