3:12 AM: Seattle Fire has a “full response” in the 9400 block of 24th SW. It’s described by arriving units as a “fully involved RV fire” in the “front yard” of a house. They’ve also mentioned danger from “exploding projectiles” from the RV.

3:15 AM: Firefighters told dispatch they’ve “knocked down” the RV fire. They were checking the house and garage to be sure it hadn’t spread. No sign that it had, so they’re downsizing the response.