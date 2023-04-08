Egg hunts and more for your West Seattle Saturday

(Photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Welcome to the weekend! Here’s what’s happening today, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, starting with our list of Saturday egg hunts:

DELRIDGE COMMUNITY CENTER EGG HUNT: 10 am, 4501 Delridge Way SW.

HIGH POINT CC EGG HUNT: 10 am, 6420 34th SW.

EASTRIDGE EGG HUNT AT LINCOLN PARK: 10 am, south meadow, 8011 Fauntleroy Way SW.

YAPPY EASTER EGG HOUND HUNT: Noon-4 pm at Mud Bay (2611 California SW)

OUNCES BEER GARDEN EGG HUNT: 3 pm, 3809 Delridge Way SW.

HOLY WEEK SERVICES: Here’s the list of services at churches we’ve heard from.

DOING GOOD IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD: West Seattle Nursery (5275 California SW) will host another session of its ongoing volunteer fair with visiting local organizations. 10 am-noon, RainWise will be there; 10 am-1 pm, learn about CityFruit.

SEATTLE CHINESE GARDEN: 10 am-5 pm, the garden’s centerpiece courtyard is open, while the rest of the garden’s grounds are accessible dawn to dusk. More info here. (5640 16th SW)

FAMILY STORY TIME: 10:15-10:45 am at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond).

MORNING MUSIC: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Find out about Marco’s music here.

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am in West Seattle, registration required – see full details in our calendar listing.

FAMILY READING TIME: Every Saturday at 11 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW).

PROP/COSTUME LIQUIDATION: Twelfth Night Productions says everything must go in the wake of their shutdown! Noon-3 pm today (and April 30th) at 6305 Corgiat Drive South.

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: The center is open to visitors noon-3 pm, as explained here. (2234 SW Orchard)

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: You’re invited to visit the home of West Seattle’s history noon-4 pm Saturdays. (3003 61st SW)

VISCON CELLARS: 1-6 pm, visit the tasting room at Viscon Cellars (WSB sponsor) – selling wine by the glass or bottle. Learn about their wines here! (5910 California SW)

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: Taste, sip, buy student-produced wine at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW), 1-6 pm.

TALK WITH YOUR SCHOOL BOARD REP: Drop-in community meeting with Leslie Harris, 2-5 pm at West Seattle (Admiral) Library, 2306 42nd SW.

ASTROLOGERS AT SWAN DIVE: 3-5 pm, astrologers from the So Divine! podcast are at Swan Dive in The Junction (4537 California SW) – our calendar listing explains all the fun you’ll have.

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: Doors 7 pm, show 8 pm, Waxer, Worry Surfer, Thats Nokay, Dearee at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), $10 cover.

OPEN MIC AT THE SPOT: 7-10 pm, do your thing! (2920 SW Avalon Way)

NIGHTTIME COFFEEHOUSE MUSIC: 7 pm at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), the Brew Brothers perform.

MARLEY’S GHOST ALBUM-RELEASE SHOW: 7 pm doors, 7:30 pm music at Kenyon Hall (7904 35th SW).

TIM’S TAVERN, SECOND WEEKEND: 7 pm doors, 8 pm show on night 2 of the second weekend for the new Tim’s Tavern in White Center (16th/98th) – The Shaken Growlers // The Mrs. Bill Larsens // Lushy..

OUT AT THE BOX: Sci-fi-themed drag show, 9:30 pm at Box Bar (5401 California SW), 21+

