COUNTDOWN: 5 weeks to West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2023

On the sixth day of registration for West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2023 – 9 am-3 pm Saturday, May 13 (with some sales choosing to start earlier and/or end later) – 110 sales are registered! We have individual sales, block sales, business sales … all around West Seattle, north to south, east to west. If you’re planning to have a sale that day, register for your spot on the map/list by going here! Registering will bring a confirmation note from us as well as a PayPal receipt; if you don’t get one or both, check your spam folder. Questions/problems, please email us at westseattleblog@gmail.com. If you’re still deciding whether or not to participate, there’s time – registration will be open for two and a half more weeks. The map/list will as always be available here one week before sale day.