CONGRATULATIONS! Easy Street, Papa Tony’s, The Mount, Claiborne Bell win Westside Awards

Congratulations to the winners of this year’s Westside Awards, announced this afternoon by the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce:

Annually, the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce presents the Westside Awards honoring three local businesses and one individual who demonstrates results-oriented leadership, a cornerstone of a thriving economic region. We received an outpouring of nominations from the community for the 2023 Westside Awards and this year’s winners are:

Westside Business of the Year: Easy Street Records

Westside Emerging Business of the Year: Papa Tony’s Hot Sauce

Westside Not for Profit of the Year: Providence Mount St. Vincent

Westsider of the Year: Claiborne Bell

We will be honoring this year’s winners and nominees at the Annual Westside Awards Breakfast on Tuesday, May 16th, 2023, 7:30 am-9 am, at The Brockey Center at South Seattle College. Please join us for networking, a delicious buffet breakfast, recognition of all the nominees and to hear directly from this year’s winners. Early Bird Pricing for tickets is $55/person – Early Bird Pricing in effect through April 29th, and $65/person – April 30th or later. The deadline for purchasing tickets is Wednesday, May 4th at midnight. Get your tickets at wschamber.com.