CONGRATULATIONS! Easy Street, Papa Tony’s, The Mount, Claiborne Bell win Westside Awards

Annually, the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce presents the Westside Awards honoring three local businesses and one individual who demonstrates results-oriented leadership, a cornerstone of a thriving economic region. We received an outpouring of nominations from the community for the 2023 Westside Awards and this year’s winners are:
Westside Business of the Year: Easy Street Records
Westside Emerging Business of the Year: Papa Tony’s Hot Sauce
Westside Not for Profit of the Year: Providence Mount St. Vincent
Westsider of the Year: Claiborne Bell
We will be honoring this year’s winners and nominees at the Annual Westside Awards Breakfast on Tuesday, May 16th, 2023, 7:30 am-9 am, at The Brockey Center at South Seattle College. Please join us for networking, a delicious buffet breakfast, recognition of all the nominees and to hear directly from this year’s winners. Early Bird Pricing for tickets is $55/person – Early Bird Pricing in effect through April 29th, and $65/person – April 30th or later. The deadline for purchasing tickets is Wednesday, May 4th at midnight. Get your tickets at wschamber.com.
You can see this year’s nominee lists in the full announcement, here.
