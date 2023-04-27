Comedy and more on the list for your West Seattle Thursday

(This morning’s pre-6 am sunrise, photographed by Doug Eglington)

Here’s what’s happening in the hours ahead, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (where you can look further into the future):

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: All levels welcome to this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayers@gmail.com to see where they’re playing today.

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: Tasting room on the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus is open 1-6 pm Thursdays.

SPORTS: Track meet at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle) this afternoon; West Seattle HS boys’ soccer vs. Rainier Beach, 4 pm at Walt Hundley Playfield (34th/Myrtle).

FREE INDOOR PLAYSPACE: 2-6-year-olds welcome 3:30-5 pm at the Salvation Army Center (9050 16th SW).

THURSDAY FOOD-TRUCK POP-UP: 4-8 pm at Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW), the Thai-U-Up will be visiting.

SOUP-MAKING CLASS: 5 pm at Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon) – contact SCWS ASAP to see if there’s still room.

WESTIES RUN CLUB: Meet at The Good Society (California/Lander) at 6 pm for a 3-mile run – more in our calendar listing.

HIGHLAND PARK RUN CLUB: Meet up at Highland Park Corner Store at 6:30 pm Thursdays for a ~3-mile run.

COMEDY: West Seattle’s Cozy Comedy is now presenting shows at another venue, Princess & Bear in west South Park (309 S. Cloverdale). Tonight’s show stars headliner Susan Rice, 7 pm. Ticket info is in our calendar listing.

If you have something to add to our calendar, please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!