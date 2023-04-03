BATTER UP! DubSea Fish Sticks now serving tickets

It’s National Fish Sticks Day (sort of). But you don’t have to go eat battered, fried seafood to celebrate. You can also buy one or more tickets to game(s) played in White Center by the DubSea Fish Sticks, now exactly two months from their home opener. Here’s the announcement:

The DubSea Fish Sticks summer collegiate baseball team launched its single-game ticket sales for the 2023 season this morning as part of National Fish Sticks Day.

The team hosts their events at Mel Olson Stadium, which is located inside King County’s Steve Cox Memorial Park in White Center and is nicknamed “The Fryer.”

The team is known for their crazy antics, including throwing out a ceremonial first fish, where the honoree flings a fish toward home plate instead of a baseball. During non-league games the team also runs an open raffle for a random fan to sign a one-day contract and lead off in the game for the Fish Sticks as the “Fan Batter of the Night.”

The Fish Sticks recruit players from colleges across the country to come and play for the months of June and July. The 2023 summer roster is composed of players from thirty different colleges. The players report in late May and play with the team to hone their skills and hope to one day play professionally.

“We’re not in the baseball business, we’re in the fun business, where there happens to be a baseball game going on. Our goal is that this is the most fun you’ve ever had inside a baseball stadium. From the music, great food, beer and crazy promotions, this will be something you’ll never forget,” exclaimed General Manager Justin Moser.

Single-game tickets for DubSea Fish Sticks games are only $12, and Opening Night on Saturday, June 3rd, is expected to sell out quickly. Flex Ticket Packs with options ranging from three to ten games packages are also available. The team will host 26 home games this summer, including every Saturday night from June 3th – July 29th. The team will host the Battle for West Seattle, a charity softball game celebrating the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce’s 100th anniversary. They have also been selected to host the MLB JR Home Run Derby Regional Competition, where winners will go on to compete at T-Mobile Park as part of All-Star Week.

The Fish Sticks also partner with youth organizations and nonprofits to run ticket fundraisers at every game and sell discounted group packages.

You can find more information and secure your tickets for Opening Night at The Fryer online at GoFishSticks.com/tickets.