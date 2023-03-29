WEST SEATTLE WEDNESDAY: Here’s what’s happening

(Mount Baker, seen from Alki – photographed by David Hutchinson)

Here’s the lineup for the rest of today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

EASTER BUNNY PHOTOS: 10 am-4 pm, third and final day with Easter Bunny photo opportunities at My Three Little Birds (4736 California SW).

FREE INDOOR PLAYSPACE: Toddler Gym weekday afternoons at the Salvation Army Center (9050 16th SW), ages 2-6, 3:30-5 pm.

FIX-IT WORKSHOP: 5:30-7:30 pm at West Seattle Tool Library (4408 Delridge Way SW).

TRIVIA x 6: At 6 pm, Locust Cider (2820 Alki SW) now offers trivia … at 7 pm, you can play trivia at the West Seattle Brewing Mothership (4415 Fauntleroy Way SW); Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) hosts Wednesday-night trivia starting at 8 pm; there’s 7:30 and 8:30 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at The Lodge (4209 SW Alaska); trivia starts at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW); at 8:30 pm, trivia at Talarico’s (4718 California SW).

LIVE MUSIC AT LOCOL: 6:30 pm. 21+. Rotating performer slate. (7902 35th SW)

MUSIC BINGO: Play weekly at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm.

‘LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS’: West Seattle High School‘s spring musical continues tonight at 7:30 pm. Our calendar listing has details and ticket info. (3000 California SW)

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: Your chance to take the stage! 7:30 pm signups @ West Seattle’s longest-running open mic – no cover to watch. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

KARAOKE AT BENBOW ROOM: 9 pm-2 am – info in our calendar listing. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

