WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 17 notes!

(Blossoming tree near Don Armeni Boat Ramp, via Chi K Photography)

Here’s what to know about as we go into the second half of winter’s last weekend, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

TRAFFIC ALERT: Road work just east of the low bridge is expected to continue today, 7 am-3 pm.

GIRL SCOUT COOKIES: Last day for in-person cookie sales. You can look up all the “cookie booths” – locations, dates, times – by going here.

BENEFIT BOOKFAIR: Today’s also the last day you can help Alki Co-op Preschool raise money by shopping with Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW) – details are in our calendar listing.

ONLINE RELIGIOUS SERVICES: We’re continuing to update these – see today’s lineup here.

EASTER BUNNY PHOTOS: First of three days with photo sessions at My Three Little Birds (4736 California SW) in The Junction. Our calendar listing has info and the signup link.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, the market offers almost-spring produce as well as flowers, cheese, fish, meat, baked goods, condiments, fresh-cooked food, beverages (from kombucha to beer/wine), nuts, more. Here’s today’s vendor list. (California SW between Oregon and Alaska)

WINTER CLEARANCE SALE: Mountain to Sound Outfitters (3602 SW Alaska; WSB sponsor) is offering end-of-season deals at its Winter Clearance Sale – details here. Open today 10 am-5 pm.

OPEN HOUSE: New bar Revelry Room – in the speakeasy space behind the storefront at 4547 California SW – is having an open house today, 10 am-2 pm.

DONATION DRIVE: Before winter ends, here’s one more chance to donate warm clothing and/or food and/or hygiene items at Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds), 11 am-3 pm.

FREE COVID VACCINATIONS: Available for children and adults, no appointment needed, noon-4 pm at Our Lady of Guadalupe‘s Walmesley Center (35th/Myrtle).

SEATTLE BADGERS BENEFIT: 2-8 pm, Lady Jaye (4523 California SW) is donating part of today’s proceeds to the Seattle Badgers softball team – details in our calendar listing.

MUSIC AT C & P: 3-5 pm at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), music with Jean Mann, Alicia Healey, Deb Seymour. No cover.

MAGICAL STRINGS AT KENYON HALL: Doors at 3 pm, show at 3:30 pm, Celtic music and dance – more info and ticket link in our calendar listing. (7904 35th SW)

YOGA, MEDITATION, GONG BATH: Presented by Inner Alchemy, 7 pm at Move2Center (3618 SW Alaska), $35.

SUNDAY NIGHT JAZZ: Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW), 8 pm and 9 pm sets.

LATIN SUNDAYS: DJ at The Benbow Room (4210 SW Admiral Way), starting at 9 pm.

SUNDAY NIGHT KARAOKE: 9 pm to 1:30 am at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).

