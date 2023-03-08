We Sweat West Seattle: Welcome, new WSB sponsor!

Today we’re welcoming a new WSB sponsor, We Sweat West Seattle in The Admiral District. New sponsors get the chance to tell you about their business and themselves, so here’s what We Sweat West Seattle would like you to know:

We’ve read the studies and we’ve invested in the technology. We truly believe that you can extend your mental wellness, physical wellness, and healthspan through the application of our cold plunge and Clearlight®️ Infrared Saunas. All of our appointments are in private suites so you can have peace of mind while relaxing in our saunas and plunge. We provide our customers with electrolyte-enhanced water, lavender cooling towels, and other amenities to provide the best experience possible. We also have an on-site shower and towel service. We have dedicated and knowledgeable staff on hand to assist with any questions and provide tips for newcomers.

Clients seek us out for a variety of reasons, a lot have read about the benefits online and want to see what the hype is all about. For the saunas, a 2015 study determined frequent sauna bathing decreased all-cause mortality rates by 40%, and that study has been making the rounds online again. As for cold plunges, they are skyrocketing in popularity thanks to Wim Hof and the ease of access to his method.

Our clients who regularly visit our saunas boast about the pain relief and incredible sleep they get the night after a session. Our cold plunge clients leave our space feeling refreshed and exhilarated, and for many, the cold plunge has become a life-changing daily routine. And our clients who utilize both? They’re the happiest people you’ll ever meet, and that’s just part of what gives us purpose. When we started we viewed saunas and plunges as a form of pain relief for athletes, but through personal experience and customer feedback, we are quickly learning how powerful and beneficial the mental health benefits of developing these types of routines are too.

Regarding community involvement, We Sweat West Seattle belongs to the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce and the Admiral Neighborhood Association. For the past 8 years, proprietor Ali Atri has been volunteering at the Seattle International Film Festival, and says, “You can expect to see me down there every May, and my wife and I just joined the most exciting group of all recently, we’re new members of the parent club! Our daughter was born in September :)”

We Sweat West Seattle is at 2705 California SW, 206-453-5602, Find out more at wesweatws.com, including information on an introductory deal (see the code in the photo above).

We thank We Sweat West Seattle for sponsoring independent, community-collaborative neighborhood news via WSB; find our current sponsor team listed in directory format here, and find info on joining the team by going here.