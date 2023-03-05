West Seattle, Washington

Water-main break in Sunrise Heights

March 5, 2023 12:15 pm
For the second time in three days, Seattle Public Utilities crews are working on a water-main break in West Seattle. After a texted tip (thank you!), we went over to 29th SW just north of SW Othello [map], where the street is blocked by repair crews. It’s been three days since two breaks in Fauntleroy (the second one was caused by the first, SPU says). The utility’s water-outage map says this is affecting at least 69 customers (homes/businesses); as seen in past cases, water-main breaks may also have effects beyond the immediate zone, so if you’re seeing discolored water, it might be related.

