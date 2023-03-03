FOLLOWUP: First water-main break caused second, Seattle Public Utilities says

Thursday’s first Fauntleroy water break, on 46th SW south of Wildwood, caused the second, in the 9200 block of Fauntleroy Way SW, Seattle Public Utilities confirmed to WSB tonight. “Over-pressurization of the zone” broke the second line, according to the utility. But SPU still doesn’t know what caused the first break. The utility believes four homes had flooded basements as a result of the water flow – this is one of the photos Catherine sent us last night:

Breaks usually lead to discussion of aging infrastructure, so we also asked SPU how old the broken mains were. The one on 46th, 8 inches wide, dates back to 1950; the Fauntleroy line, 4 inches wide, has been in service since 1930. Both are now repaired.