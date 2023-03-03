VIDEO: Will a camera discourage dumping? City launches pilot program in West Seattle

(WSB photos/video unless otherwise credited)

That’s the city’s newest surveillance camera. It’s just been installed high on a pole overlooking this stretch of Detroit Avenue SW [map] in southeast West Seattle.

That area between industrial businesses and a greenbelt is so notorious for illegal dumping, Seattle Public Utilities says, they’ve recovered thousands of tires and even this boat:

(Seattle Public Utilities photo)

So they’re trying something new – a motion-activated camera that will play this warning message when set off and will then photograph potential illegal dumpers:

We talked at the site with SPU’s Clean City division director Lee Momon, about why this spot was chosen and what happens to people caught by the camera, among other things:

Illegal dumping totaled more than 8.5 million pounds last year alone, SPU says, resulting in that $1.7 million cost that Momon mentioned. If someone is caught and identified via the camera (which cost $9,000), they’ll “reach out and inform them about the violation and find a resolution (that) could involve cleaning fees, violation fees, or community service.”

You can report illegal dumping on public property any time via Find It Fix It, via the form linked here (where you’ll also see a map of currently reported dumping sites), or by calling 206-684-7587.