The list for March’s final West Seattle Thursday

(Western Trillium, photographed at Fauntleroy Park by Rosalie Miller)

Here’s what else is happening in the hours ahead, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: All levels welcome to this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayers@gmail.com to see where they’re playing today.

TRACK MEET: Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle) hosts another track meet this afternoon, and volunteers are welcome (as explained in our calendar listing) – show up around 2:30 pm.

FREE INDOOR PLAYSPACE: 2-6-year-olds welcome 3:30-5 pm at the Salvation Army Center (9050 16th SW).

THURSDAY FOOD-TRUCK POP-UP: 4-8 pm at Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW), the Carver Kitchen Shawarma truck will be visiting.

MURAL CELEBRATION: You’re invited to JaK’s Grill in The Junction at 6 pm for a mural-signing event – artist B Anthony Nelson has created an 8′ by 14′ mural titled “Birth of the Junctions,” described as “Created entirely in black and white, showcasing an original West Seattle streetcar from the early twentieth century.”

HIGHLAND PARK RUN CLUB: Meet up at Highland Park Corner Store at 6:30 pm Thursdays for a ~3-mile run.

LIVE MUSIC: Piano with Chris Crow at Otter on the Rocks (4210 SW Admiral Way), 7 pm.

‘LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS’: West Seattle High School‘s spring musical continues tonight at 7:30 pm! Our calendar listing has details and ticket info. (3000 California SW)

