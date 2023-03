11:06 PM: SPD and an SFD “rescue extrication” response are arriving at a crash that is described as blocking Delridge both ways in the 4700 block [map]. Updates to come.

11:09 PM: One person is reported to be out of the vehicle. No major injuries, firefighters told dispatch.

11:24 PM: We don’t have visuals so far but police have described the crash as “single vehicle rollover.”

11:36 PM: Thanks to the texter who just sent the photo added above.