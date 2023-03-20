COUNTDOWN: 2 weeks until signups start for West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day!

Spring is here, and so is spring-cleaning season. You might just find enough stuff to sell on West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2023 – so we will be reminding you about the approach of registration. As always, WSCGSD will be on the second Saturday in May – this year, Saturday, May 13th, 9 am-3 pm (though sellers are welcome to start earlier and/or end later).WSCGSD is not one big sale – it’s one big day, with many sales of many sizes and types (plant sales, art sales, bake sales, tool sales …), all around West Seattle. We release the map/list with locations and descriptions a week in advance so you can plan what you want to do – even something as simple as walking over to the nearest sale and mingling with neighbors. Registration will open two weeks from today, on Monday, April 3rd – we’ll publish the announcement and link here on WSB as soon as we’re ready to go. After that, registration will remain open for about three weeks until we lock it down to build the map/list of sales. Aside from the 2020-2021 pandemic break, WSB has presented West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day every year since 2008; it was founded in 2005 and presented through 2007 by a nonprofit called Megawatt, inspired by similar events in other parts of the city.