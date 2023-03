(WSB photos. Above, senior Jake Daily)

Chief Sealth International High School lost for just the second time so far this season when Eastside Catholic visited Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex on Wednesday night. In their only home game of the week, the Seahawks fell 7-0.

(Starting pitcher, senior Wyatt Trujillo)

Chief Sealth is now 8-2 for the season. On Friday afternoon, they’ll play at Garfield; next home game at NCSWAC is Friday, April 7th, 4 pm, vs. Sammamish.