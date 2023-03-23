ALSO TONIGHT: Reconnect South Park @ West Seattle Transportation Coalition

One more thing to add for tonight, not on our event list published this morning because the announcement just came in this afternoon: The West Seattle Transportation Coalition meets online at 6:30 pm. Two major topics – Reconnect South Park, the proposal to decommission the stretch of Highway 99 that goes through SP, and the Fauntleroy ferry-dock replacement. Here’s the connection information: Video here, or by phone 253-205-0468. For either option, it’s meeting ID 8768293 5206, passcode WSTC.