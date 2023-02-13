WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Sunset drama and snow chances, with icy thunderstorms too

(Tonight at sunset – photo by David Hutchinson)

7:02 PM: Will those clouds bring snow? Or maybe these?

(Tonight at sunset – photo by James Bratsanos)

Here’s the latest on tonight’s possibility, from the National Weather Service:

Rain showers, snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet, decreasing to 100 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s

Please let us know if you see snow – texting our hotline, 206-293-6302, is always fastest!

7:07 PM: Literally two minutes after we published this, thunder began. Hearing it again now as we type. And people are reporting ice/hail/graupel too.

(Added: Photo from Lacey in North Admiral)

7:22 PM: Thanks for the texts from all around the peninsula! Lightning too (which we also noted here in Upper Fauntleroy).

7:46 PM: If you didn’t get to see the graupel/hail/ice – Christopher Boffoli sent this video: