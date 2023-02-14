WEST SEATTLE VALENTINE’S DAY: A bridge to romance

Some got flowers for Valentine’s Day. Some got jewelry. Sara got … a replica of the West Seattle Bridge. She and her Valentine emailed us late tonight to tell the story:

We thought we’d share our valentine to which other West Seattleites might relate.

Sara lives in West Seattle. Cameron lives in Capitol Hill. After numerous arduous trips through Georgetown to see each other, our relationship cooled slowly but steadily during the bridge repairs.

He says he called Sara for weekend outings to keep the relationship alive with the mantra, “just get to the bridge opening.” The bridge opened, they went on more outings, he appealed to rekindle things, and lo and behold, things are warming up again.

When he told her while skiing recently that he prays at an altar of the West Seattle bridge … the idea of a Valentine’s gift for her was born.

Cam found his old architecture basswood in the basement, scoured the internet for photos, even schematic scaled plans, and got to work on the model itself, the night before Valentine’s Day.

Thank you dear Lady of the West Seattle Bridge, our hearts are overflowing with gratitude.

Love, Sara and Cam