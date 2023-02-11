WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 17 options!

(Driftwood logs at Lincoln Park)

February’s second weekend has begun, and we have some options for you today/tonight:

SATURDAY MORNING ULTIMATE: 8 am at West Seattle Stadium (4432 35th SW), just show up to throw with the West Seattle Ultimate Frisbee Family.

SOFTBALL PITCHING CLINIC: Softball players registered with West Seattle Little League are welcome at today’s clinic at the Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex fields (2801 SW Thistle), 9-10 am rookies/minors, 10:30-11:30 am majors/juniors. More info in our calendar listing.

POTTERY SALE: 10 am-3 pm today. (4111 47th SW)

SEATTLE CHINESE GARDEN: 10 am-5 pm, the garden’s centerpiece courtyard is open, while the rest of the garden’s grounds are accessible dawn to dusk. More info here. (5640 16th SW)

GRIEFSHARE RECOVERY GROUP: Continuing at 10:30 am today, “Grace Church will host a 13-week GriefShare recovery support group for those who have lost a loved one by death. There is a one-time charge of $20 for the GriefShare journal.” Meeting in the church basement. (10323 28th SW)

MORNING MUSIC: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Find out about Marco’s music here.

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am in West Seattle, registration required – see full details in our calendar listing.

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: The center is open to visitors noon-3 pm, as explained here. (2234 SW Orchard)

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: Visit the home of West Seattle’s history is noon-4 pm Saturdays. (3003 61st SW)

VISCON CELLARS: 1-6 pm, the doors are open to the tasting room at Viscon Cellars (WSB sponsor) – selling wine by the glass or bottle. Learn about their wines here! (5910 California SW)

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: You can visit the tasting room on the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus 1-6 pm today.

‘THE CLAW’ AT ALKI ELEMENTARY: The 1 pm and 6:30 pm performances of the Alki Elementary production are officially sold out, but a “limited number of walk-up tickets” is noted on the website. (3010 59th SW)

AT C & P: Live music with Levi Said, 5-7 pm at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

BASKETBALL: West Seattle High School boys’ district-tournament game vs. Mercer Island, 7 pm at WSHS (3000 California SW). Get tickets online here.

THE BYRD ENSEMBLE: Choral concert by this acclaimed professional vocal ensemble, 7:30 pm at Holy Rosary (4139 42nd SW). Get your ticket(s) here; use WSBLOG30 code for 30% discount.

‘AN ENDLESS SHIFT’: This solo show at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor) continues tonight, 7:30 pm: “Created from verbatim accounts of the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic by the Seattle nurses who were there, “An Endless Shift” is a tribute to the everyday heroes who were confronted with what would become the longest shift of their lives.” Get your ticket(s) here.

AT THE SKYLARK: 7 pm doors, 8 pm show at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), with Glass Beaches, Fairground, De-Esser, Rainezra.

If you have a show, event, meeting, seminar, field trip, fundraiser, or ? for our calendar … please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!