WATER TAXI ALERT: West Seattle route canceled for rest of today/tonight

After West Seattle Water Taxi cancellations because of weather this morning, as noted in our traffic/transit roundup, Metro resumed service late this morning and tried continuing it this pm, but just announced that today’s remaining runs are canceled. “Sustained high winds have created unsafe conditions at Seacrest dock,” Metro says. The email version of the alert adds:

The current marine weather forecast does not indicate any improvements by tomorrow morning. We will continue to monitor the weather and will send additional updates as more information becomes available.

During this time, Water Taxi shuttle routes 773 and 775 will continue to operate as usual in West Seattle.