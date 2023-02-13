TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Monday!

6:00 AM: Good morning! It’s Monday, February 13th.

WEATHER

Rain at times today, afternoon thunderstorms possible, high in the 40s, then possible rain/snow mix late tonight.

TODAY’S TRANSIT STATUS

–Metro is on its regular schedule, but still canceling some trips, with its fleet not back to full strength yet, so keep watching notification channels such as @kcmetroalerts.

-Regular schedule for the West Seattle Water Taxi.

–Washington State Ferries‘ Triangle Route continues on a two-boat schedule; check here for alerts/updates and use Vessel Watch to see where boats are at.

SPOTLIGHT CAMERAS

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Oregon), cameras are also up at Delridge/Genesee, Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Orchard, and Delridge/Henderson.

High Bridge – the camera at the top:

High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (when SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way):

Low Bridge – looking east to west:

1st Ave. S. Bridge – the south route across the river:

Highway 99: – the northbound side at Lander.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: See all working traffic cams citywide here, most with video options; take a quick look at West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras on this WSB page … Are movable city bridges opening for vessels? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed.

If you see a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water, please text or call us (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if needed) – 206-293-6302.