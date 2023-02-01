TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: February’s first morning

6:03 AM: Good morning! Welcome to February – it’s Wednesday, February 1st.

WEATHER

Some sun is expected again today, high in the upper 40s. (Tuesday’s high was 41, eight degrees below normal for that date.)

TODAY’S TRANSIT STATUS

–Metro is on its regular schedule, but still canceling some trips/suspending some routes, so keep watching notification channels such as @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations and route suspensions. (We’re checking this week on how the bus repairs are going.)

-Regular schedule for the West Seattle Water Taxi.

–Washington State Ferries‘ Triangle Route continues on a two-boat schedule – check here for alerts/updates.

SPOTLIGHT CAMERAS

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Oregon), cameras are also up at Delridge/Genesee, Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Orchard, and Delridge/Henderson.

High Bridge – the camera at the top:

High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (when SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way):

Low Bridge – looking east to west:

1st Ave. S. Bridge – the south route:

Highway 99: – the northbound side at Lander.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: See all working traffic cams citywide here, most with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are also on this WSB page … Are movable city bridges opening for vessels? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed.

If you see a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water, please text or call us (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if needed) – 206-293-6302.