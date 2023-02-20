West Seattle, Washington

TRAFFIC ALERT: Delridge/Trenton crash

February 20, 2023 7:14 pm
7:14 PM: Police and fire are headed for a two-vehicle crash reported at Delridge/Trenton. One texter reports one vehicle is up over the curb and almost into a building. Responders are checking on whether anyone was hurt. Avoid the area for a while.

7:31 PM: That’s one of the cars, currently blocking southbound Delridge; the other is blocking the sidewalk on the southwest corner of Delridge/Trenton. Our crew at the scene was told no one was seriously hurt and police are just waiting for tow trucks to come remove the vehicles.

7:56 PM: Eastbound Trenton is temporarily closed right now, officers have just told dispatch.

