STAY BRASSY! West Seattle musician recruiting for new band

Quirky, lively, joyful … brass bands can make you smile and get you dancing, If you want to give the gift of irresistible music, one of your West Seattle neighbors has an invitation for you:

Do you sometimes hear a song and think, “ya know, that would sound better as brass”? Same here! Let’s play tunes that span multiple decades that will fill any street or venue to the brim with sonic satisfaction!

We’re looking for lead and solid trumpet (x2), trombone (x2), and tuba/sousa (x1) players, a core drum set player (x1) plus percussionists to double up on bass, snare, and cymbals (x3). 21+ only, please. Email Kevin Freitas (photo right) at BetterAsBrass@gmail.com for more info.

More about the band

Imagine a great mixtape from a school dance (slow dances included plus possibly a little singing and/or karaoke!) but brass and that’s the plan: En Vogue, Boyz II Men, The Police, Radiohead, Soundgarden, Kansas, Lonely Island, Britney Spears, and more!

We’ll rehearse weekly in/around SW Seattle and busk/gig on the streets, in venues, and for festivals around the area. Collaboration on arranging tunes, snagging and managing gigs, and more is welcome. Depending on band travel and other goals, we can decide together how best any $$ earned can be distributed and/or spent.

Kevin is formerly a founding member of 8-Bit Brass Band, where he helped lead rehearsals, manage gigs, arrange tunes, and play sousaphone. Before that, he played trumpet in Trash Talk and got his nerdy brass band start with D20 nearly 10 years ago. He’s sat in with various Honk bands through the years and looks forward to adding a new krewe to the Honk roster.