Memorial service planned March 12 for Phillip J. Morris, 1940-2023

Family and friends will gather March 12 to remember Phillip J. Morris. Here’s the remembrance they’re sharing with his community:

Phillip J. Morris, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and loyal friend passed away suddenly at the age of 82 on February 9, 2023.

Phil was born on November 13, 1940 to James and Marjorie Morris. He grew up in West Seattle and graduated from West Seattle High in 1959. He was a member of the first Little League team in West Seattle. He graduated from Central Washington University and during his career he worked for Boeing, Pfizer, and spent many years at Todd Shipyard. He loved to ski (which he did until he was almost 80), hike, travel, working on home improvement projects, and was an avid fan of the Seattle Mariners.

He is survived by his wife Baiba, son Brad (Glynis), step-daughter Laila (Scott), grandchildren Ty, Malia, Ruby, and Micah Morris, and Lauren and Jenna Collins.

Memorial service will be held on March 12th at 3 pm at Fauntleroy Church, 9140 California Ave. SW.