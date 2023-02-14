ELECTION 2023: First results for Seattle ‘social housing’ Initiative 135

Here’s the first round of results for tonight’s one-issue special election:

SEATTLE INITIATIVE 135

Yes – 52.82% – 53,824

No – 47.18% – 48,085

The ballots counted tonight represent just over 21 percent of Seattle voters; just under 26 percent have been received so far. The initiative seeks to create a Public Development Authority to build what’s called “social housing.” Where, how much, and how it would be financed are all to be worked out. The next round of results will be announced Wednesday afternoon.