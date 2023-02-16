ELECTION 2023: About the ‘other’ vote – King Conservation District Supervisor

King County Elections didn’t update results today because of a power problem, according to its website. So the newest numbers remain the ones posted Wednesday. But here’s one we haven’t looked at yet – the “other” election in which voting ended Tuesday night – the “online ballot access” voting for King Conservation District Supervisor. West Seattle resident Csenka Favorini-Csorba is leading with 5,420 votes, 52.68%; Chris Porter – also a West Seattleite – is in second with 3,378 votes, 32.83%, and April Brown is in third with 1,452 votes, 14.11%. The total number of votes received and tallied so far – 10,290 – equals only three-quarters of a percent of all voters (1,314,228).