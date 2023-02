The photo and report are from Jessica:

I’m the manager at Loretta’s in South Park. We are a bar which happens to have a great burger. We had a signature vintage airstream in the back of the bar for years, and had moved it off premises to another location, still in South Park. Last night 2/24 it was stolen from us … we deeply loved her and want her back. She can be recognized by the many stickers she has on her door.