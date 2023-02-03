Corner Bar returns and more for the rest of your West Seattle Friday

(Seen in Gatewood. WSB photo)

Here’s what’s happening for the rest of February’s first Friday!

SCRABBLE CLUB: Come play 12:30-1:30 pm at Margie’s Café in the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon).

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: Tasting room on the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus is open 1-6 pm Fridays (and Saturdays).

FREE INDOOR PLAYSPACE: Toddler Gym weekday afternoons at the Salvation Army Center (9050 16th SW), ages 2-6, 3:30-5 pm.

AFTER-SCHOOL MAGIC LEAGUE: Weekly 4-6 pm event for 12+, $5 per player – learn about and play “Magic: the Gathering” at Meeples Games (3727 California SW)

CORNER BAR RETURNS: Buildingless but not eventless! Highland Park Improvement Club takes Corner Bar on the road, 6-10 pm at Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW), as previewed here.

LIVE AT C & P: Guitar Gil plays C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor) 7-9 pm. No cover!

AT THE SKYLARK: 7 pm, free all-ages Emo Night, spinning 2000s tunes. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

‘AN ENDLESS SHIFT’: Second week at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor) continues tonight, 7:30 pm. Get your ticket(s) here.

FULL MOON SOUND BATH: Presented by Inner Alchemy at Move2Center, 7:30 pm. (3618 SW Alaska)

