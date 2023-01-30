FOLLOWUP: Conversation and celebration Friday as next step in rebuilding Highland Park Improvement Club

(Inside HPIC, shortly after 2021 fire)

As mentioned in our coverage of last week’s HPAC meeting, Highland Park Improvement Club is set to take the next step in its plan to rebuild after the fire that ravaged its building – with a special Corner Bar event this Friday. We just received the announcement and community invitation:

Come meet your neighbors and enjoy a beverage this Friday night as we roll out our plans to rebuild a community space that’s been central to our neighborhood for more than 100 years: the Highland Park Improvement Club!

In 2021, the Highland Park Improvement Club (HPIC) building was tragically destroyed in a fire. Once home to monthly gatherings, live music, a community garden, regular yoga classes, and more – HPIC is no longer the bustling center of neighborhood activity it once was. Now the burned building sits vacant on the corner of 12th and Holden in West Seattle, deemed unsafe for use after the blaze.

This is not the future anyone wants to see for this rare gem that has played such a vital role in connecting and supporting the surrounding communities, like it did when community leaders used it as a food insecurity resource during the pandemic. To keep HPIC alive, the executive board and trustees have been hard at work for the last year creating a vision for the future to make sure it can be sustainably restored – including working with architects, designers, contractors, donors, volunteers and more to bring this space back to life.

Now – it’s crunch time. We’re about a third of the way there on fundraising, but we need more help to cross the finish line and raise about two million dollars this year. That’s where you come in! Join us for a fun night of community conversation about how to restore this wonderful place and make it even better than before!

Who: You!

What: Corner Bar

When: February 3, 2023, 6 pm-10 pm

Where: Highland Park Corner Store- 7789 Highland Park Way SW

Why: To build community support around the REBUILDING TOGETHER fundraising Campaign. Help us reach our capital fundraising goal of 3.4 million dollars by Q3 2023!

Our goal is demolition and groundbreaking in the fall, hoping to open in late 2024. Board members for the Rebuilding Together campaign will be on site to talk more about HPIC’s Nine-Month Fundraising Sprint at Friday’s event. Hope to see you at the Highland Park Corner Store on Friday, February 3rd for fun, music, and the kind of community enthusiasm we need to keep HPIC’s future alive!