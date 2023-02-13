BIZNOTE: Highland Park Corner Store to host Dick’s Drive-In burger truck

(Reader photo from Dick’s truck visit in The Junction, December 2020)

West Seattle’s food truck scene just keeps sizzling. Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way) hosts a different truck every week, usually on Thursdays, but this week it’s adding a bonus truck visit two days after that – proprietor Meaghan Haas just sent word that the Dick’s Drive-In burger truck will be at Highland Park Corner Store 11 am-2 pm Saturday (February 18th). It’s made scattered West Seattle stops since launching in fall 2020, but this is the first one we’ve heard of in a while. Just remember – the truck sells burgers and shakes, not fries. Meaghan says, “We’re excited to bring this Seattle legend to Highland Park and greater West Seattle!”