BIZNOTE: Highland Park Corner Store to host Dick’s Drive-In burger truck

February 13, 2023 11:44 am
 Highland Park | West Seattle businesses | West Seattle news

(Reader photo from Dick’s truck visit in The Junction, December 2020)

West Seattle’s food truck scene just keeps sizzling. Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way) hosts a different truck every week, usually on Thursdays, but this week it’s adding a bonus truck visit two days after that – proprietor Meaghan Haas just sent word that the Dick’s Drive-In burger truck will be at Highland Park Corner Store 11 am-2 pm Saturday (February 18th). It’s made scattered West Seattle stops since launching in fall 2020, but this is the first one we’ve heard of in a while. Just remember – the truck sells burgers and shakes, not fries. Meaghan says, “We’re excited to bring this Seattle legend to Highland Park and greater West Seattle!”

