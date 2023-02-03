BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: Alair will stay open after all

A beloved small independent business that announced closure plans two months ago will NOT be closing after all. Alair Gift Shop at 3270 California SW (and co-housed sibling business Dylan) has a new owner! Alair founder Shandon Armstrong finalized the deal this week. The new owner explained via email, “I was shocked when Shandon said she was closing because I knew she built something really great over the years. We were able to come up with a solution. I’m thrilled to be able to keep the awesome local staff, location, name, and general awesome vibe of Dylan and Alair.” The new owner and partners are choosing to be anonymous but describe themselves as “long-time locals with a passion for women-owned small businesses.” The transition will be seamless, and you’ll have more time each week to shop there soon: “We will move to being open 6 days per week (Tuesday-Sunday) beginning February 14th.”