BASKETBALL: West Seattle HS teams both play Seattle Prep as postseason continues

Both West Seattle High School basketball teams played postseason games against Seattle Prep tonight – on opposite sides of the city. The girls played Prep at Ballard, and won 66-40, for a third-place finish in the Metro League tournament. They move on to the district championships with a 3:30 pm game next Tuesday at Bellevue College, vs. either Bishop Blanchet or Juanita.

The boys played closer to home tonight, facing Prep in the Chief Sealth IHS gym. This was a close game – the Wildcats lost 68-66, finishing sixth in the Metro tournament. They too move on to the district championships, with a must-win 7 pm game Saturday in their home gym vs. Mercer Island.